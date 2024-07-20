CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVRX. William Blair downgraded CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Johnson & Johnson grew its stake in CVRx by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 607,855 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVRx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVRx during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVRX opened at $9.36 on Monday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 123.58%. On average, research analysts predict that CVRx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

