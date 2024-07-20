CyberConnect 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.73 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00007072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. CyberConnect has a market cap of $114.67 million and $13.73 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.70033148 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $16,813,833.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

