Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.73

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $3.18. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 38,306 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.