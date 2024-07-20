Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $320,200.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of DAWN stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
