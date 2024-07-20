Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1% on Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $122.31 and last traded at $123.87. 3,396,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,029,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.17.

Specifically, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

