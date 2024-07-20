Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.50 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Constellium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Constellium has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Constellium by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.