Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $63,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $155.17. 1,168,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.