DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $20.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.01 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

