Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.32

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 190.32 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 195.20 ($2.53). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 190.80 ($2.47), with a volume of 1,667,877 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 215 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.53) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 208 ($2.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.63), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,197,778.98). Insiders have bought 223 shares of company stock worth $44,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

