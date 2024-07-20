Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 26,314,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 27,929,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.