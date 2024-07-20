Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 26,314,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 27,929,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
