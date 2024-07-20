Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.
IRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
NASDAQ IRON opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.57. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
