Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.

IRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 44.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.57. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.