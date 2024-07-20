Dolev Rafaeli Acquires 19,100 Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) CEO Dolev Rafaeli bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,974.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,156 shares in the company, valued at $449,509.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

SSKN stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Free Report ) by 162.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

