Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 400 ($5.19) target price on the stock.

DOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.22) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 433.75 ($5.63).

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 320 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 339.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 299.40 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.60). The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £18,461.52 ($23,941.80). 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

