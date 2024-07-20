Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DPZ traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.17. 1,613,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,811. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Argus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.89.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

