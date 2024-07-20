Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 159 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $563.12. 981,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,134. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

