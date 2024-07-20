Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 420 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 4,532,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,111. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

