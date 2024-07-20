Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 1,832 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,739,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,800,000 after purchasing an additional 85,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,207,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 0.4 %

XYL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.49. 1,038,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,878. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

