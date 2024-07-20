Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HSBC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 197,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in HSBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in HSBC by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 247,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $789.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

