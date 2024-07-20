Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after acquiring an additional 764,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.80. 50,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,709. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.