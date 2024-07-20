Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBJP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BBJP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. 1,195,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.