Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,028,000 after acquiring an additional 814,779 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,866,000 after acquiring an additional 378,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,804,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,775,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,171,430. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $281.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

