Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,028,000 after acquiring an additional 814,779 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,866,000 after acquiring an additional 378,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,804,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,775,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,171,430. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $281.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

