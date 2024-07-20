Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $282,000 in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after acquiring an additional 599,211 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PNM Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 131.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 398,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

