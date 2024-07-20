Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.89. 2,287,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.80 and its 200-day moving average is $300.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

