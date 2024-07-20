Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after buying an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 208,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 797,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $52.55. 274,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,053. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.