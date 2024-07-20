Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 340 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.38. 1,239,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $179.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average is $162.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

