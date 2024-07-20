Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Separately, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of PSBD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $17.12.
Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 84.94% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palmer Square Capital BDC
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.