Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Separately, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of PSBD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,649. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 84.94% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.