Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 10,266 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 17,210,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,490,939. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

