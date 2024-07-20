Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.24. 42,042,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,705,332. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

