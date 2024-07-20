Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $102,154.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $124,019.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

