Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 12,839,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,336,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

