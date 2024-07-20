Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $550.66. 716,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.03 and a 200-day moving average of $529.62. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $569.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

