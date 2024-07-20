Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 4,982 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1,212.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at $935,384.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 176,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,696. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.39.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

