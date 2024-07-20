Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,353,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,014. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

