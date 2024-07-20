Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.63. 52,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.29. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

