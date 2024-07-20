e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

ELF opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average of $179.91.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

