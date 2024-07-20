Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

