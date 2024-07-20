Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Position Decreased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. 316,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,387. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

