Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.13.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 219,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,825,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

