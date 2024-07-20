Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.03 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.03 million and $998,923.75 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001261 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,745,955 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.