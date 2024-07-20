Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.03 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.03 million and $998,923.75 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001261 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,745,955 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
