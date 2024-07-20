Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Shares Down 4%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 16,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 26,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

