Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,932,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,631,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,712 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

ENB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 6,508,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,179. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

