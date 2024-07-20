ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.51

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and traded as low as $31.18. ENN Energy shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 27,010 shares.

ENN Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9954 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

