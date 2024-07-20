Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 2.5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.94. 979,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,353,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 25.0% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Enovix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

