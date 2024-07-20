Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.74.

Shares of ENPH opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $182.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

