Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $429,564.21 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Equitable Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:EQH opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $43.53.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
