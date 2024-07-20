Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $429,564.21 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EQH opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

