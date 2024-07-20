Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $67.83. 867,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

