ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $19.46 million and $98.04 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0170764 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

