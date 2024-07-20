Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $121.31 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $23.95 or 0.00035702 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.55 billion and $121.31 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,094.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.97 or 0.00588674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00109044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00243695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00070832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,000,102 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.