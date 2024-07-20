Ethereum Classic Price Hits $24.11 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $126.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $24.11 or 0.00035880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,204.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00589774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00109245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00244151 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00070712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,997,234 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

