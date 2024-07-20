European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UNFree Report) had its target price lifted by Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERE.UN. Raymond James upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.37. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

