European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERE.UN. Raymond James upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.20.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
