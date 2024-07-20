European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERE.UN. Raymond James upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERE.UN

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.37. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.